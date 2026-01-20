Hill will tend the home twine against the Flyers on Monday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill's first start after returning from a lower-body injury didn't go too well, as he conceded five goals on 28 shots against Toronto on Thursday, but the Golden Knights provided him with enough offensive support en route to a 6-5 overtime win. The 29-year-old has a favorable matchup Monday against a Flyers club that has lost six straight games (0-5-1).