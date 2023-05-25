Hill will guard the road goal in Thursday's Game 4 versus the Stars, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Hill is coming off of a 34-save shutout in Game 3, which extended the Golden Knights' series lead to 3-0. He's gone 6-1 with a 1.96 GAA and a .940 save percentage in eight games this postseason. Another strong performance from Hill would go a long way to getting Vegas into the Stanley Cup Finals for the second time in franchise history.