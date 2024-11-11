Share Video

Link copied!

Hill will patrol the home crease for Monday's game against the Hurricanes, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill snapped a four-game winning streak on the road against Seattle on Friday, letting in four goals on 32 shots (.875 save percentage). He'll draw a start in a fourth consecutive matchup Monday, but the Hurricanes rank fourth in the NHL with 4.15 goals per game to begin the season.

More News