Hill will patrol the home crease for Monday's game against the Hurricanes, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Hill snapped a four-game winning streak on the road against Seattle on Friday, letting in four goals on 32 shots (.875 save percentage). He'll draw a start in a fourth consecutive matchup Monday, but the Hurricanes rank fourth in the NHL with 4.15 goals per game to begin the season.
