Hill is expected to guard the road crease against Seattle on Saturday.

Hill will attempt to rebound after stopping 21 of 26 shots en route to a 6-5 shootout loss to LA on Wednesday. He had a 32-13-5 record, 2.47 GAA and .906 save percentage in 50 regular-season outings in 2024-25. He had a 1-0-1 record while stopping 52 of 57 shots across two regular-season appearances against the Kraken last year.

