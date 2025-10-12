Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Set to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill is expected to guard the road crease against Seattle on Saturday.
Hill will attempt to rebound after stopping 21 of 26 shots en route to a 6-5 shootout loss to LA on Wednesday. He had a 32-13-5 record, 2.47 GAA and .906 save percentage in 50 regular-season outings in 2024-25. He had a 1-0-1 record while stopping 52 of 57 shots across two regular-season appearances against the Kraken last year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Takes shootout loss in opener•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: First goalie off Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Set to face San Jose•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Set to start Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Exits ice first Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Comes up short in elimination game•