Hill will guard the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Ducks, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hill was sharp in the season opener, stopping 32 of 33 shots in a 4-1 win over the Kraken. The 27-year-old will be rewarded with a favorable matchup Saturday after Logan Thompson gets the nod Thursday in San Jose. Both goalies figure to share the crease until one of them creates some separation in performance.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Wins season opener•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Starting Opening Night•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Signs two-year contract extension•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Cruises to championship•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Looking to secure Stanley Cup•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Rebounds with 29 saves in win•