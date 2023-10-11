Hill will guard the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Ducks, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill was sharp in the season opener, stopping 32 of 33 shots in a 4-1 win over the Kraken. The 27-year-old will be rewarded with a favorable matchup Saturday after Logan Thompson gets the nod Thursday in San Jose. Both goalies figure to share the crease until one of them creates some separation in performance.