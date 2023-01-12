Hill is expected to start at home against Florida on Thursday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill has a 9-3-1 record, 2.73 GAA and .902 save percentage in 15 contests this season. He's struggled recently, posting a 3.33 GAA and .896 save percentage in his last three games. The Panthers have won three of their last four contests, which brings their record up to 19-19-4.