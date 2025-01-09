Hill is expected to start at home against the Islanders on Thursday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hill has a 4-1-0 record, 1.81 GAA and .927 save percentage across his past five starts. He's 17-6-2 with a 2.58 GAA and .904 save percentage in 25 outings overall. The Islanders rank 26th in goals per game with 2.65.