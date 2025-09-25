Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Set to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill is expected to guard the home goal for Thursday's preseason game against Utah, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Although the goaltending workload is sometimes split during exhibition action, the plan is for Hill to play the full game. The 29-year-old had a 32-13-5 record, 2.47 GAA and .906 save percentage in 50 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He's expected to serve as Vegas' No. 1 netminder this year.
