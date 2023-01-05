Hill is slated to start Thursday at home against Pittsburgh, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill will try to bounce back after he surrendered two goals on five shots before being pulled in his last start Dec. 28. He has an 8-3-1 record, 2.78 GAA and .899 save percentage in 13 contests this season. Pittsburgh is on a five-game losing streak, dropping its record to 19-12-6.