Hill is slated to start Thursday at home against Pittsburgh, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Hill will try to bounce back after he surrendered two goals on five shots before being pulled in his last start Dec. 28. He has an 8-3-1 record, 2.78 GAA and .899 save percentage in 13 contests this season. Pittsburgh is on a five-game losing streak, dropping its record to 19-12-6.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Pulled in first period•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Gets starting nod•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Struggles in second period•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Slated to start Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Wins despite allowing five goals•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Set to face Winnipeg again•