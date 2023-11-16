Hill is expected to guard the road net against Montreal on Thursday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Hill is coming off a 20-save 5-0 shutout victory over San Jose on Friday. He's 7-1-1 with a 1.75 GAA and a .939 save percentage in nine outings this year. Montreal is tied for 25th offensively this campaign with 2.75 goals per game.