Hill is expected to guard the road net against Montreal on Thursday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Hill is coming off a 20-save 5-0 shutout victory over San Jose on Friday. He's 7-1-1 with a 1.75 GAA and a .939 save percentage in nine outings this year. Montreal is tied for 25th offensively this campaign with 2.75 goals per game.
