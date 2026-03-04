default-cbs-image
Hill led the Golden Knights onto the ice, indicating he'll be between the pipes on the road versus the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Akira Schmid played Tuesday in a loss to the Sabres, so it makes sense Hill will take the second half of a back-to-back. The 29-year-old netminder is just 4-4-1 with a 3.77 GAA and an .846 save percentage over his last nine outings. The Red Wings have gone 2-1-0 over three games since the Olympic break, scoring eight goals in that span.

