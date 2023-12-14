Hill (lower body) will not be in action for the Knights' next two games but is expected to travel for an upcoming road trip, starting with Tuesday's matchup with Carolina, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Hill has already missed the last six games due to his lower-body problem and will be out of action for at least another pair of contests. Prior to getting hurt, the netminder was performing well with a 4-1-1 record and 1.73 GAA in his last six appearances. Logan Thompson figures to carry the workload until Hill is ready to return to the lineup.