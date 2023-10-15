Hill set aside 22 of 23 shots en route to a 4-1 win over the Ducks on Saturday.

This was Anaheim's season debut but already the third game for the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas team. Hill emerged the victor to the detriment of the Kraken in his season debut Tuesday, and now he's allowed just one goal in each of his first two starts of the 2023-24 campaign. The Golden Knights have the luxury of turning to Logan Thompson -- who sports a career 32-18-6 record, 2.63 GAA and .915 save percentage -- whenever Hill needs a breather, but the team is off until Tuesday night's clash with the visiting Stars.