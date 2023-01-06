Hill stopped 38 of 40 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Both goals came in the second period with the Golden Knights already in control. Hill was pulled from his last start after giving up two goals on five shots to the Ducks, so this was a massive bounce-back effort. The 26-year-old improved to 9-3-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 14 appearances. He continues to serve in a backup role to All-Star Logan Thompson.