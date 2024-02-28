Hill stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over Toronto.

With the game locked up at 0-0 in the second period, the Golden Knights scored two quick goals and Hill was able to play with a lead for the remainder of the contest. He kicked aside both power-play shots, allowed only two goals and finished with a .933 save percentage. This was Hill's first win since Feb. 8, a night where he had won four in a row. While he struggled slightly in February, his projected return as the starting goaltender for a defensively sound team - as they make a push for the playoffs - makes him a reliable option for fantasy teams.