Hill recorded a 41-save shutout in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.

The Avalanche had plenty of chances, but Hill delivered arguably his best outing of the season. It was his first shutout of the season and the sixth of his career, and the win improved his record to 6-0-1 with a 1.81 GAA and a .938 save percentage over seven starts. Hill has been every bit the goalie that helped Vegas win the Stanley Cup last season. He'll likely get some well-earned rest Sunday, with Logan Thompson expected to tend the twine in Anaheim.