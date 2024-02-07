Hill stopped 30 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

The Oilers came into Tuesday winners of 16 straight games, but Hill's heroic effort between the pipes ended that streak. Hill has won all three of his starts since he returned from an undisclosed injury, and he's allowed just five goals in that span. The 27-year-old improved to 13-2-2 with a 1.88 GAA and a .938 save percentage through 18 appearances. It's unclear if head coach Bruce Cassidy will resume alternating starts between his goalies or ride the hot hand going forward -- the Golden Knights have just three games over the next 11 days, so fatigue is unlikely to be a short-term concern.