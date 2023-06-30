Hill signed a two-year contract extension with the Golden Knights on Friday.

Hill was outstanding in helping Vegas win the Stanley Cup. He was 11-4 in the playoffs, with a 2.17 GAA and .932 save percentage after going 16-7-1 with a 2.49 GAA and .914 save percentage in the regular season. It was his best season in the NHL and he was rewarded with a two-year deal worth $9.8 million.