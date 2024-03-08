Hill stopped 32 of 35 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Hill has lost six of his last seven decisions, allowing at least three goals in each of those defeats. This was at least more of a justifiable loss -- he didn't get much help from his teammates against the Western Conference's top team. Hill dropped to 15-8-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 27 outings. While those are all strong marks, he's been trending in the wrong direction for the better part of a month. The Golden Knights host the Red Wings on Saturday.