Hill is expected to start at home against Chicago on Saturday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hill is poised to make his fourth straight start after going 1-2-0 with a 2.37 GAA and an .883 save percentage across his past three outings. He's 7-6-3 with a 3.24 GAA and an .864 save percentage in 18 appearances this campaign. Chicago has earned back-to-back 3-2 overtime victories over Utah to improve to 25-29-11 on the season.