Hill is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill will attempt to get back into the win column after going 0-2-0 while stopping 29 of 34 shots (.853). He's 6-6-3 with a 3.32 GAA and an .859 save percentage in 17 outings in 2025-26. Pittsburgh is also searching for a win after dropping four of its past five (1-2-2). The Penguins are missing star centers Sidney Crosby (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension).