Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Slated to face Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Hill will attempt to get back into the win column after going 0-2-0 while stopping 29 of 34 shots (.853). He's 6-6-3 with a 3.32 GAA and an .859 save percentage in 17 outings in 2025-26. Pittsburgh is also searching for a win after dropping four of its past five (1-2-2). The Penguins are missing star centers Sidney Crosby (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension).
