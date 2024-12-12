Hill is expected to start in Thursday's road tilt against Winnipeg, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hill has a 12-4-2 record, 2.63 GAA and .905 save percentage in 18 appearances this campaign. He's on a fantastic stretch in which he's posted a 1.73 GAA and a .938 save percentage over his past eight outings. However, the Jets are one of the toughest teams in the league, as they rank fourth in goals per game with 3.70 and have a 10-3-0 home record.