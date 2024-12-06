Share Video

Hill is expected to start at home against Dallas on Friday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hill has an 11-4-2 record, 2.67 GAA and .900 save percentage in 17 outings in 2024-25. He posted a 28-save shutout victory over Edmonton in his last start Tuesday. Dallas ranks ninth in goals per game with 3.32.

