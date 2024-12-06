Hill is expected to start at home against Dallas on Friday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Hill has an 11-4-2 record, 2.67 GAA and .900 save percentage in 17 outings in 2024-25. He posted a 28-save shutout victory over Edmonton in his last start Tuesday. Dallas ranks ninth in goals per game with 3.32.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Steps up big in shutout win•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Defending crease Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Fends off Jets•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Slated to start Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Falls short in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Receiving starting nod•