Hill is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Friday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Hill has won his past two starts while saving 50 of 52 shots (.962 save percentage). He has a 15-5-2 record, 2.61 GAA and .905 save percentage in 22 outings in 2024-25. The Sharks rank 24th offensively with 2.73 goals per game.