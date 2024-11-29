Hill was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, and is expected to get the home start versus Winnipeg on Friday.

Hill was outstanding Wednesday, stopping 33 of 34 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to Colorado. He is 9-4-2 with a 2.83 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 15 starts in 2024-25. He will face the Jets, who lead the NHL with 36 points in 23 games.