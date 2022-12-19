Hill was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday and is expected to guard the cage at home versus Buffalo, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Hill is riding a three-game winning streak during which he has recorded a .920 save percentage and 2.29 GAA. Logan Thompson should continue to take the majority of the starts, though Hill could play his way into a more even split of the workload if he continues to perform at this level.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Wins despite allowing five goals•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Set to face Winnipeg again•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Overcomes gaffe for overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: First off ice Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Dialed in and back on track•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Guarding cage Saturday•