Hill is set to start on the road against Edmonton in Game 4 on Wednesday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Hill stopped the 24 shots he faced in Monday's 5-1 victory after Laurent Brossoit (lower body) left the contest midway through the first period. Brossoit isn't ready to return Wednesday, which is why the Golden Knights plan to give Hill his first career playoff start. Edmonton has averaged 3.89 goals per game in the 2023 postseason.