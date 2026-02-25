Hill is expected to start on the road against the Kings on Wednesday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hill has a 4-3-3 record, 3.28 GAA and .870 save percentage in 12 appearances in 2025-26. This will be a rematch against the Kings after he turned aside 32 of 33 shots en route to a 4-1 victory over the Kings on Feb. 5. The match was Vegas' final game before the Olympic break. Los Angeles is tied for 29th in goals per game with 2.54 this season. The Kings are welcoming Artemi Panarin to the lineup after acquiring him from the Rangers, but they're now without Kevin Fiala, who sustained a leg injury during the Olympics.