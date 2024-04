Hill will make his return from a lower-body injury Wednesday, starting on the road against Edmonton.

It will be Hill's first game since March 23. He has an 18-10-2 record, 2.62 GAA and .914 save percentage in 32 contests in 2023-24. The Oilers, who rank fourth offensively with 3.58 goals per contest, figure to be a challenging adversary for Hill.