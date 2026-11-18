Hill allowed four goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Hill gave up two goals over the last 1:18 of regulation and then surrendered the decisive tally to Miro Heiskanen in overtime. It's a second straight loss past regulation time for Hill, who has allowed six goals on 55 shots over his last two games. Overall, he has a 7-2-2 record with a 2.59 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 11 games. Hill and Carter Hart have been alternating starts, so expect Hart to get the nod in Thursday's rematch against the Stars before Hill gets a road start in Winnipeg on Saturday.