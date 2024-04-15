Hill stopped 21 of 24 Avalanche shots during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win.

Hill got a win after Vegas rallied late in the game, but his .875 save percentage is indicative of recent play. In two of the previous three games, he posted an .800 save percentage and has been at .897 or worse in 11 of his last 15 starts. He's not playing at the same level he did during last spring's postseason run.