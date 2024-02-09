Hill stopped 20 of 22 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

A frenetic start saw the Golden Knights take a 3-1 lead just 6:17 into the game. Hill was able to guide it home, though he gave up a goal to Clayton Keller in the third period to make it a close finish. This was Hill's fourth straight win since he returned from an undisclosed injury, and he's given up seven goals in that span. The 27-year-old is at 14-2-2 with a 1.89 GAA and a .937 save percentage through 19 starts. He looks to be firmly in the No. 1 role for the Golden Knights, but Logan Thompson will likely mix in on occasion to prevent either goalie from getting too worn down.