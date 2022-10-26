Hill allowed two goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Hill has allowed exactly two goals in each of his three starts, and he's walked away with wins in all of them. The 26-year-old had a rough second period, but the Golden Knights' offense picked him up in the third. Hill will likely see a steady dose of the second half of back-to-backs and easier opponents while Logan Thompson draws the tougher assignments in goal. Despite the absence of Robin Lehner (hip), the Golden Knights' goaltending has been a strength early in 2022-23.