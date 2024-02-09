Hill will protect the road goal versus the Coyotes on Thursday.
Hill has won his last three outings, allowing five goals on 111 shots in that span. His most recent victory, a 30-save performance against the Oilers, has earned Hill a second straight start coming out of the All-Star break. The Coyotes have lost three straight contests.
