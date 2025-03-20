Hill will serve as the starting netminder for Thursday's home game against the Bruins, SinBin.Vegas reports.

Hill has had mixed results this month, going 3-1-1 with a 2.19 GAA and .929 save percentage over his last five starts, a stretch that includes a pair of shutout wins. Following Thursday's start, Hill and Ilya Samsonov are slated to split starts during the Golden Knights' back-to-back set over the weekend.