Hill will patrol the blue crease at home versus Seattle on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill snapped a two-game losing streak in Vancouver on Sunday, stopping 19 shots in a 3-2 victory. He is 30-13-5 with four shutouts, a 2.49 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 48 appearances in 2024-25. Seattle is 16th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.99 goals per game this season.