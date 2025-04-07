Hill will start Sunday's road game against the Canucks.
Hill has picked up losses in his last two appearances, posting a 3.67 GAA and .846 save percentage during that time. The Canucks are averaging 2.84 goals per game this season, which is tied for 21st in the NHL.
