Hill will make the start in goal on the road versus the Stars on Friday, per SinBin.Vegas.

Hill will take his turn in the Golden Knights' goalie rotation as they finish a stretch of playing on the road in five of six games. The 28-year-old has gone 2-3-1 over his last six games, allowing 15 goals on 138 shots (.891 save percentage). The Stars are a tough foe, but they're slumping, having lost four of their last six games.