Hill will face the Stars at home for Game 1 on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill went 3-1 with a strong .934 save percentage in five appearances during the last series against Edmonton. He took over for the injured Laurent Brossoit (lower body) and will be the top option in goal again this series against Dallas. Hill stopped a combined 70 of 75 shots in his last two starts to clinch a berth in the Western Conference Final.