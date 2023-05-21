Hill will patrol the home crease Sunday in Game 2 against Dallas, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Hill is coming off a 33-save performance in Friday's 4-3 win over the Stars in Game 1. He has a 4-1 record this postseason in six appearances, allowing just 12 goals on 172 shots. Dallas has posted 3.57 goals per game during the 2023 playoffs.
