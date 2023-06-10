Hill will get the start in Florida for Game 4 on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill is coming off a 3-2 overtime loss Thursday, his first defeat in his last four games. Hill has been outstanding in the playoffs, winning nine of 13 decisions with a 2.12 GAA and .934 save percentage since taking over from the injured Laurent Brossoit (lower body) in Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-finals. Hill faced only 23 shots Thursday, after stopping 62 of 66 shots in a pair of home victories in the Stanley Cup Finals.