Hill will guard the road net Monday against Calgary, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Hill made 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Dallas on Wednesday in his last outing. He has a 9-2-1 record this season with two shutouts, a 1.97 GAA and a .932 save percentage through 12 games played. Calgary is tied for 20th in the league with 2.95 goals per contest this campaign.