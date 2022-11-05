Hill will guard the road goal against Montreal on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Hill is a perfect 4-0-0 for the Golden Knights this season, with a 1.72 GAA and a .940 save percentage. He will take on the Canadiens, who have a 5-5-1 record while averaging just 2.73 goals per game this season.
