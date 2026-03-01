default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Hill will defend the road net against the Penguins on Sunday.

Hill is coming off a 15-save effort in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Kings. He has a 5-3-3 record this campaign with a 3.34 GAA and an .865 save percentage through 13 appearances. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the league this season with 3.40 goals per game.

More News