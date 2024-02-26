Hill will defend the road net Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Hill has gone winless in his past four starts, allowing 14 goals on 115 shots en route to a record of 0-3-0. He logged just 14:20 of ice time, permitting three goals on 20 shots, in Thursday's 7-3 loss to Toronto before being replaced by Logan Thompson in the first period. The 27-year-old Hill has a 14-5-2 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.27 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Toronto ranks first in the league with 3.68 goals per contest this campaign.