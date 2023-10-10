Hill will patrol the home crease Tuesday on Opening Night against Seattle, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill posted a 16-7-1 record last season with a 2.45 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 27 regular-season appearances. He also went 11-4 in the playoffs with a 2.17 GAA, a .932 save percentage and two shutouts to help Vegas win the Stanley Cup. Hill may end up sharing the goaltending duties with Logan Thompson this campaign.