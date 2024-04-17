Hill will guard the home goal versus the Ducks on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hill has allowed eight goals on 49 shots over his last two outings since returning from a lower-body injury. Logan Thompson has been sharper lately, but the Golden Knights are often at their best when both goalies are performing well. Hill will get Thursday's game to use as preparation for the playoffs.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Snags OT win•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Facing Avalanche•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Falls to Edmonton in return•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Unavailable Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Injury concern clarified•