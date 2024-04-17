Share Video

Hill will guard the home goal versus the Ducks on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill has allowed eight goals on 49 shots over his last two outings since returning from a lower-body injury. Logan Thompson has been sharper lately, but the Golden Knights are often at their best when both goalies are performing well. Hill will get Thursday's game to use as preparation for the playoffs.

