Hill will guard the home net Saturday against the Red Wings, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hill's been sharp of late, going 4-1-1 with a .931 save percentage over his last six starts. Overall, he's 25-11-5 with a .907 save percentage and 2.50 GAA this season.
