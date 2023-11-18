Hill will get the Sunday start in Pittsburgh, according to Hill Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.
Hill is having a tremendous start to his season, going 8-1-1 with a 2.07 GAA and .928 save percentage. He has won his last two starts and will face the Penguins, who are averaging 3.53 goals per contest, ninth-best in the NHL.
