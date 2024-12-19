Hill will patrol the home blue paint versus Vancouver on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill saw his four-game winning streak come to a halt Saturday in Edmonton, as he allowed six goals on 34 shots. Hill is 13-5-2 with a 2.78 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 20 games this season. The Canucks are averaging 3.16 goals per game this year, which ranks 12th in the league.